San Antonio boxer Mario Barrios eyed as next opponent for Manny Pacquiao's next fight in 2024

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- It's an opportunity of a lifetime for former world champion Mario Barrios.

Sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger that the 29-year-old Barrios is being discussed as an opponent for the vacant 147-pound WBC title with boxing's only eight-division champion, Manny Pacquiao, in the fall of this year.

Barrios, fighting out of San Antonio, Texas, is coming off a points decision win over Fabian Andres Maidana back in May 4.

The San Antonio native holds a professional boxing record of 29 wins (18 by way of knockout) with only two defeats.

Concerning the boxing legend in Pacquiao, the potential fight with Barrios would mark a three-year layoff from the sport. Pacquiao's last professional bout was a unanimous decision loss to then-WBA welterweight beltholder Yordenis Ugas on Aug. 21, 2021.

ABC13 Sports examines the possible matchup between Barrios vs. Pacquiao.

Regarding age, Barrios has the fountain of youth on his side, while "Pac-Man" is now 45 years of age and coming out of retirement again. As for the fighter résumé, Pacquiao eclipses Barrios with 72 professional matches to Barrio's 31 fights. Barrios also has an orthodox stance, while Pacquiao is a southpaw.

A noteworthy element is that both men have a common opponent in former unified WBC and WBA welterweight titlist, Keith Thurman. Barrios suffered a loss to Thurman on Feb. 5, 2022, while Pacquiao scored a split-decision victory over Thurman on July 20, 2019.

All things considered, the Texas native is delighted to go toe-to-toe in his biggest fight of his career against the boxing legend.