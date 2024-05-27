Mike Tyson 'doing great' after suffering mid-flight medical issue

Mike Tyson suffered a medical issue during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles International Airport, a spokesperson for the boxer confirmed.

LOS ANGELES -- Famed boxer Mike Tyson, 57, suffered a medical scare onboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles over the weekend. The Hall of Fame fighter is "doing great," according to representatives for Tyson.

The incident on Sunday occurred mere minutes before landing, according to Tyson's representatives.

"He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing," read a statement from his representatives. "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

The representatives also noted that the flight had been delayed two hours due to an air conditioning issue on the aircraft.

An ulcer is a sore or hole in the lining of the stomach or the first part of the small intestine, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Tyson, widely known as one of the greatest boxers of all time, is poised to return to the ring on July 20 to fight against boxer and Youtuber Jake Paul at AT &T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight will be Tyson's first sanctioned match in the ring since retiring in 2005. Tyson will be 58 years old at the time of the fight.