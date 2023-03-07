Boy's body found in search for 13-year-old twins who went missing near Pleasure Pier in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body has been found in the search for 13-year-old twin boys who went missing while swimming in Galveston, authorities confirmed to ABC13 early Tuesday morning.

According to Galveston Beach Patrol Dispatch, a child's body that meets the description of one of the swimmers was found at about 2 a.m. by someone walking on the beach near 28th and the Seawall. That person called 911.

Search crews plan to return again Tuesday.

The boys disappeared at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday when they were last seen swimming on the west side of Pleasure Pier, about 20 yards from the shore.

Their family called 911, saying they last saw their children in water about waist to chest deep.

Along with beach patrol, police, fire and EMS all responded to search the area. Search crews were launched and the U.S. Coast Guard flew its helicopter overnight into Monday in hopes of finding the boys.

The search for the boys continued Monday morning along the shore line and in the water. ABC13 crews spotted officials on jet skis searching and diving.

Family members of the missing teens were out at the search site but too distraught to speak on camera. They did, however, share a photo of the boys.

Lt. Austin Kirwin with beach patrol warned about strong currents and waves this time of year in Galveston, advising that people watch their kids closely and look out for jetties and piers in the water.

A lateral current tends to form in the Gulf waters in Galveston.

"Whenever that current hits an object out in the water, such as these jetties, it creates a rip current that forms, which pulls you out to sea away from shore," Lt. Kirwin said. "So, a lot of times, things will get caught in that rip current and they could get stuck on the rocks. They could just get kicked farther out to sea."

On Monday, several people had to be rescued from rip currents in Galveston.

ABC13 is told beach patrol saved three girls and a boy, and that someone who tried to help during that rescue needed saving, too.

WATCH: Galveston Beach Patrol's 4:30 p.m. update a day after twins disappear

Beach patrol said that it's running mobile patrol vehicles and providing 24/7 on-call service.

It added that stationed lifeguards will start working the beach on Saturday, March 11. Lifeguard tryouts will also be held that day.

If you panic and try to fight the current, chances increase that you can drown.

Remember to swim within your limits and near a lifeguard if possible.

Non-swimmers and children should always wear life jackets when in or around the water.

