20-year-old woman drowned along Galveston beach, beach patrol says

Witnesses say the woman either jumped or fell into the water on the west side of the rock jetty and began to swim around the vicinity. After crews found her, she was taken to UTMB, where she was pronounced dead.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old Dickinson woman drowned in Galveston shortly after midnight Sunday morning, according to Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

Lt. Austin Kirwin said beach patrol was called to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. near Tower 47, close to the Seawall and 45th Street.

Kirwin said the woman's friends told beach patrol she walked about halfway out on a jetty, while they stayed on shore. She appeared to slip into the water. They lost sight of her and called 911. Within ten minutes, beach patrol had pulled the woman from the water.

Galveston police and fire departments conducted CPR on the woman, and she was taken by Galveston EMS to UTMB, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman's identity has not been released by authorities.

Kirwin said the woman's death marked the fourth drowning on Galveston Island this year. He said on average there are about seven to eight drownings a season.

