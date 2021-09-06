motorcycle accident

19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash while doing loops in W. Harris Co. parking lot

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen motorcyclist dies while performing tricks, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A young man is dead after he got into a motorcycle crash while riding around a parking lot in west Harris County.

Harris County sheriff's deputies received a call about a motorcycle accident around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Jiffy Lube on Morton Ranch Road near Elrod.

Investigators say 19-year-old Gabriel Becker was performing circles in the parking lot when he hit an elevated area and lost control.

"He was kind of making loops around the parking lot," Sgt. Deshana Cheek said. "He went over an area of the parking lot that had a slight elevation. When he went over that area, he went airborne."

After Becker landed on his motorcycle, he lost control and was thrown from the bike. Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's always very important, anytime you're on a motorcycle, to always wear a helmet," Cheek said. "That helmet is your only protection."

Deputies said there was a group of friends with Becker at the time of the crash. They were the ones who called 911.

No one else was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyfatal crashmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclesaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Motorcyclist killed in tollway onramp crash
Motorcyclist dies after falling off I-10 overpass in hit-and-run
Motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected drunk driver
Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash on Hwy 290, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News