19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash while doing loops in W. Harris Co. parking lot

Traffic investigators are at the scene of fatal accident at 22525 Morton Ranch Rd. in west Harris County involving a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle was confirmed deceased on the scene by EMS. Please avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/tEqVBfOwA3 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 6, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A young man is dead after he got into a motorcycle crash while riding around a parking lot in west Harris County.Harris County sheriff's deputies received a call about a motorcycle accident around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Jiffy Lube on Morton Ranch Road near Elrod.Investigators say 19-year-old Gabriel Becker was performing circles in the parking lot when he hit an elevated area and lost control."He was kind of making loops around the parking lot," Sgt. Deshana Cheek said. "He went over an area of the parking lot that had a slight elevation. When he went over that area, he went airborne."After Becker landed on his motorcycle, he lost control and was thrown from the bike. Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet.He was pronounced dead at the scene."It's always very important, anytime you're on a motorcycle, to always wear a helmet," Cheek said. "That helmet is your only protection."Deputies said there was a group of friends with Becker at the time of the crash. They were the ones who called 911.No one else was hurt.