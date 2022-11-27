'It hurts': Family of a 17-year-old killed in Gessner hit and run speaks about heartbreaking loss

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About a week after a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager dead in southwest Houston, a memorial with candles and flowers has been left behind in honor of the victim.

Family members of 17-year-old Isandro Deleon, lovingly known as Chano, are trying to come to terms with the fact that he is gone. His older brother, Emmanuel, says the two were inseparable.

Emmanuel was with his brother the night he died.

"And it hurts me a lot because I don't get to see him no more, I don't get to hug him, I just want to tell him I love him one more time," Deleon tearfully said.

Emmanuel says he and his brother, along with their cousin and the suspect, who was identified as 19-year-old Angel Martinez, were out together that Sunday night.

Their cousin, Jose Loza, says all he remembers from that night is the suspect slamming on the gas and turning the car violently.

"And we just go straight, and then everything just, I don't know what we hit, but my body just flew, everything just flew," Loza said.

Police said it happened around 4:45 am. Investigators say Martinez was traveling southbound near Gessner Road and failed to stay in the single lane before crashing into a pole.

Investigators say Martinez fled, but Isandro's brother and cousin stayed behind.

Police eventually caught and arrested Martinez. He remains in jail, is due for a court appearance on Monday, Nov. 28.

As for the Deleon family, family members are now holding on to memories and hope for justice.

A GoFundme was created to help the family for funeral expenses.