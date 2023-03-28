The Galveston County mother shared only to ABC13 the surprising words she had to say to whoever killed her 15-year-old son on Sunday.

'I forgive you': Grieving mother appeals to suspect after her 15-year-old killed in Galveston County

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grieving Galveston County mother believes her son was at the wrong place at the wrong time when he was shot and killed over the weekend.

Denim Cooper's mother, Shana Thomas, is trying to understand how her 15-year-old will never come back home.

"I have to make plans to bury my child," Thomas said. "Those aren't no plans I'm looking forward to doing. I wasn't looking forward to burying my child."

Galveston police said that on Sunday, at about 1:45 a.m., a shooting took place near 29th Street in the 2900 block of Avenue M 1/2. When officers arrived, Cooper was found dead. So far, the only suspect information police have is that they took off in a four-door sedan.

Thomas isn't sure why her son was there. Despite his death, Thomas had a message for the suspect.

"I forgive you. Yeah, I'm hurt. Because my son is gone, and he is taken away from me, but turn yourself in," Thomas said. "You know what you've done."

Thomas said her son had two older brothers and may have been the youngest, but he wasn't a pushover.

Cooper played football in Texas City ISD.

Thomas said Cooper was known as a "beast" on the football field.

"He wanted to become a professional football player," Thomas explained.

The district sent ABC13 the following statement:

"Texas City ISD is deeply saddened to learn that one of our students died tragically over the weekend. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and teachers. Unexpected deaths like this impact children in different ways. Counselors are available to help our school community deal with this loss. Over the next few days especially, parents should encourage their children to express their feelings and listen attentively. We can provide extra assistance to those who may need additional grief support."

In a time of need, family and friends are trying to make sense of it.

"I love you, and I know you're living better than me," Thomas said. "You're living way better than me. I hope I can make it to where you are one day."

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Galveston police at (409) 765-3779 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 765-8477.

