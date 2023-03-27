Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Galveston early Sunday

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a teen on Sunday morning.

At about 1:45 a.m., Galveston PD Patrol Division officers responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 2900 block of Avenue M .

When officers arrived, a 15-year-old boy was found with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the suspects fled the scene in a white four-door sedan.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting or who was involved.

The Galveston Police Department strongly encourages anyone with information to contact investigators at (409) 765-3779 or anonymously through Galveston Crimes Stoppers at (409) 765-8477.