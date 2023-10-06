18-year-old woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed 17-year-old in January, HPD says

Police said that after the shooting, the teen was mistakenly taken to an assisted living facility before dying in the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest was made this week, and charges were filed in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a 17-year-old in Stafford back in January.

According to the Houston Police Department, Summer Arieanna-Faith Ames, 18, is charged with capital murder for the Jan. 8 incident in the 12600 block of Ashford Meadow Drive.

HPD said that at about 7 p.m., Stafford Police Department officers responded to a person down call at 11929 West Airport Blvd., where the victim, 17-year-old Warren White, was found on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Stafford PD learned the shooting had happened at the Ashford Meadow Drive location where, according to witnesses, someone in a gray, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows fired shots into a vehicle White was in.

After the shooting, White was reportedly taken by some of his acquaintances to the West Airport Boulevard location, believing it to be a hospital. Police said it was later found out to be an assisted living center.

Paramedics then responded to the scene and took White to the Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where he died.

Ames was later identified as one of the suspects in the case. She was arrested on Wednesday and charged for her role in the murder.

Authorities believe other suspects may also be involved.

Anyone with information on the identities of the additional suspects wanted in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.