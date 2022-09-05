Teen in critical condition after possibly being hit by vehicle in NW Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager remains in critical condition at a hospital after Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he was hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County.

Investigators said the crash happened in the 5700 block of Greenhouse at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Gonzalez said the teen, who is between 12 to 16 years old, was found in the roadway believed to have been hit.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more information. Please check back later for updates.