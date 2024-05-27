20-year-old injured after getting caught in shootout between 2 groups in NE Harris County: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old is expected to survive after being caught in a shootout between several people in northeast Harris County overnight on Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the incident occurred near the Eastex Freeway and Aldine Bender Road around 1 a.m.

There were two groups at an apartment complex that got into an altercation that led to gunfire, but officials said they are unsure who fired first.

The nature of the argument remains unclear.

The 20-year-old victim was hit in the arm. Officials did not say if the victim knew either of the groups. They were taken to Kingwood Hospital and are expected to be OK.

Officials reported no other injuries.

HCSO said witnesses at the scene did not give much information to officials, but an investigation is ongoing.

This was the second shooting in two days where someone was hurt due to gunfire that erupted from an argument.

Early Sunday morning, a 5-year-old at an event in southwest Houston was hurt by shattered glass after an altercation between a group of people turned into a shootout.