METRO police lieutenant resigns from job amid accusations she tried running down former lover

A METRO PD lieutenant is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegations that she tried to run down a church pastor.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A METRO police lieutenant at the center of a criminal investigation has resigned from her job, according to the department.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Tuesday, the METRO Police Department confirmed Lt. Tarlesha James had resigned from her position on June 11, and it was effective immediately.

James had been on administrative leave since May after an auto-pedestrian incident that she was allegedly part of.

According to authorities, the incident happened at the Willowbend Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road W. near Humble. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to a call about a car hitting someone in the parking lot.

A witness told ABC13 the incident appeared intentional. James was later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member for allegedly trying to run over a church pastor, who records identified as her former lover.

