Community meetings being held to address questions about state's takeover of HISD

This is when you can ask the TEA questions about the takeover of HISD.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents, teachers, community members and anyone with questions about what's next after the Texas Education Agency's takeover of Houston ISD can attend information sessions starting today.

All of the meetings start at 6:30 p.m.

Today: Westbury High School | Auditorium

11911 Chimney Rock, Houston 77035

Wednesday, March 22, 2023: Chavez High School | Auditorium

8501 Howard, Houston 77017

Wednesday, March 29, 2023: Hattie Mae White | Board Auditorium

Educational Support Center

4400 West 18th St., Houston 77092

Thursday, March 30, 2023: Kashmere High School | Auditorium

6900 Wileyvale, Houston 77028

The meetings are also meant to address questions about the application process for the board of managers that will replace HISD's superintendent and trustees temporarily during this takeover.

ABC13's Daniela Hurtado spoke to TEA commissioner Mike Morath last week when the takeover was announced about what he's looking for in the board of managers, who he wants in place by June 1.

"We want to make sure we have a very diverse decision making body. We want people with different life experiences. Some that have an education background, some that maybe have skills in finance... that they have different lived experiences because only when you have a sort of diverse group of people coming together can you then arrive at what are the best decisions to be made for kids," Morath said.

Under state law, it's ultimately Morath's decision to choose the board of managers, though, he told ABC13 that he won't be governing, they will.

The requirements to sit on the board of managers include being an eligible voter in Harris County, not being convicted of a crime, passing a background check and filling out a conflict of interest form.

ABC13 wants to help you get answers from state officials and lawmakers, too.

Eyewitness News anchor Tom Abrahams is moderating our next Action 13 town hall, "HISD Takeover: What you need to know," this Thursday at 7 p.m.

You can submit your questions about the takeover here for possible inclusion in this week's conversation.