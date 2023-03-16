Submit your questions about Houston ISD takeover by TEA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After years of discussions, the Texas Education Agency has officially said they will be taking over the Houston Independent School District

TEA commissioner Mike Morath says the changes won't happen overnight, but applications are already being accepted for a nine-person board of members.

Those members will be appointed by Morath and will have the same authority as the school board

But before anything becomes official, there are plenty of questions left for families, teachers and staff. Send us your questions and concerns, and we'll do our best to get answers.

