Some HISD campuses may not be ready for Aug. 12 start date due to Beryl damage, district says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The start of the 2024-2025 school year is less than a month away for Houston ISD students. However, some campuses may need more preparation time as Hurricane Beryl significantly damaged some areas.

According to the district, Beryl impacted the largest school district in Texas, as 200 campuses lost power once the Category 1 hurricane landed.

At least 60 campuses are reported to have roof or structural damage, 50 have trees down, and 20 campuses remain without power.

HISD said Sinclair Elementary, Cage Elementary, Project Chrysalis Middle School, and Kelso Elementary sustained extensive damage in the storm.

Sinclair was among the most damaged schools by the unexpected derecho in May.

HISD says officials will contact parents whose students attend Sinclair every week to update them on the status of recovery and the first day of school.

District officials have said crews are stationed around the clock to get campuses back online for summer school students and to begin preparations for the new school year that starts on Aug. 12.

