Inmate dies after fight breaks out at state prison in Brazoria County, TDCJ says

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- An inmate residing in a state prison was killed after reportedly being involved in a physical fight, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The agency announced Edgar Robles' death on Monday, saying he was taken to a hospital in Rosharon after fighting with another inmate at the TDCJ Memorial Unit in Brazoria County.

Officials didn't specify when the fight happened or how it started but said the inspector general's office is investigating.

"Life-saving measures were initiated, and the inmate was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased," a TDCJ spokesperson told Eyewitness News.

Robles' death comes more than a week after a rise in homicides among inmates in Texas prisons prompted a statewide lockdown.

On Sept. 16, the agency began implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all the prisons.

According to TDCJ, there have been 16 inmate-on-inmate homicides in its correctional facilities just this year.

