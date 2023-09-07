16 inmate-on-inmate homicides this year in Texas prisons prompts systemwide lockdown, TDCJ says

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is implementing an immediate lockdown on all correctional facilities amid rising homicides among inmates.

A rise in homicides among inmates in Texas prisons prompted a statewide lockdown on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The department said this is to combat the rise in "dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides" over the last five years.

According to TDCJ, there have been 16 inmate-on-inmate homicides in its correctional facilities just this year. The majority of them were believed to be drug-related.

As a result, the agency said it's implementing an immediate lockdown and comprehensive search of all the prisons.

TDCJ said it's taking the following measures to detect contraband and prevent it from entering the facilities:

Systemwide lockdown: The movement of inmates and who they contact outside the prison will be limited. Inmates and staff will have to go through intensified searches.

Digital mail: The rollout of a digital mail program will be effective on Wednesday, Sept. 6. This will allow inmate mail to be sent to a digital mail center to be scanned and uploaded on tablets. The department said it had found an increase in paper soaked in K2 or methamphetamines over the years. More information on the program can be found on the TDCJ website.

Tiplines: Inmates, staff, and families can report any suspicious activity or information related to contraband.

Increased K9 searches and other technology: Specialized search teams and narcotic dogs will be deployed, and staff will be subject to the search procedures.

Comprehensive searches: Everyone entering the prisons will undergo extensive searches.

Increased drug testing: A protocol will be implemented to identify those involved in drug-related activities.

The TDCJ said that due to the measures put into effect, all visitation will be canceled until further notice. Inmates will still have access to the phone system and tablets.

"The safety of inmates, staff, and the public is our highest priority," TDCJ Inspector General Cris Love said. "Illegal drugs within our facilities will not be tolerated. Individuals found smuggling contraband will be arrested and subject to prosecution."

Once the searches are complete, the department said normal operations will continue.

