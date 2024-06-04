Harris County commissioners consider $122M for jail infrastructure amid staffing shortage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County commissioners will consider spending more than $100 million on jail improvements at a time when they're considering building a new facility.

The Harris County Jail continues to be a focus of state leaders after nearly 50 people have died over the last two-and-a-half years. Last month, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards told the sheriff's office that it'll lose more beds until it hires more officers.

They have yet to say how the beds will be lost. The county has already sent more than 1,500 inmates out of the area.

The sheriff's office told the statement committee that 108 new officers were hired in the last three months.

County leaders could spend more on infrastructure instead of salaries.

On Tuesday's commissioners' court agenda, there's an item to spend $122 million on 12 projects to improve things like plumbing, electrical, and security issues.

Projects, the committee said, need to be done immediately, and if not, system failures could occur. The item also states that the county is getting closer to considering a new jail.

A design consultant could be hired soon. This summer, county employees plan to visit other jails across the country.

ABC13 tried to ask the sheriff, judge, and administrator why they would spend millions to improve the jail if they wanted to build a new facility. However, no one was available for an interview.

The county has seen improvements in the number of inmate deaths. Two years ago, 27 inmates died in jail.

Last year, it was 19. So far this year, three inmates have died.

Numbers continue to decline, but state and county leaders said more needs to be done to improve safety.

