Pam Lychner State Jail inmate dies after being found unconscious, TDCJ says

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive at the Pam Lychner State Jail in Atascocita.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the inmate was found unresponsive on Monday.

Authorities said life-saving measures were performed, but ultimately, the inmate was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The TDCJ said the Office of the Inspector General was notified.

The inmate's cause of death was not immediately released, pending an investigation.

