Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen at a party in Spring on April 25

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help finding a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring on April 25.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen at a party in the 4500 block of Stallion Brooks Lane.

Those who attended the party said they haven't seen or heard from Pomaski since that night.

Pomaski is a white woman who appears to have blonde hair.



If you have any information about Pomaski's disappearance, you can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-8477.

