Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen at a party in Spring on April 25

Help us locate Taylor Pomaski, 29, she was last seen on April 25, 2021, in the 4500 block of Stallion Brooks Lane, in north Harris County. Taylor attended a party and has not been seen or heard from since.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help finding a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring on April 25.Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen at a party in the 4500 block of Stallion Brooks Lane.Those who attended the party said they haven't seen or heard from Pomaski since that night.Pomaski is a white woman who appears to have blonde hair.If you have any information about Pomaski's disappearance, you can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-8477.