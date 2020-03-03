abc13 plus memorial

Lone Star hospitality on the menu at Taste of Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People from all over the world make Houston's Taste of Texas restaurant a destination, not only for their mouth-watering steaks but for the rich Texas heritage that covers the walls.

Celebrating 40 years of service and Texas hospitality, the landmark steakhouse is also a museum with a one-of-a-kind collection of artifacts featuring Davey Crockett, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin's contribution to the Lonestar state's history.

Another unique dining experience is that each customer is given the opportunity to tour and pick out their steak or prime rib in the kitchen's butcher shop prior to eating.

"We put a tag with a number on their steak of choice, and that exact steak is served to them moments later," owner Edd Hendee said. "It's just a lot of fun."
Related topics:
societyhoustontexas newsfoodhistorycool spacesabc13 plusrestaurantsabc13 plus memorial
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
Bring your pet with you to this Memorial area restaurant
Family tradition continues at Leibman's since 1979
"Vote For The Goat" show teaches kids about democracy
Try French escargot at the Bistro Provence restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News