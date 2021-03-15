abc13 plus memorial

Memorial Park 101: The story behind Houston's beloved park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you know Memorial Park is nearly twice the size of New York's Central park?

"It is 1500 acres," explained Shellye Arnold, the executive director of Memorial Park Conservancy. "We have approximately 4 million visitors a year."

In this extended interview, Shellye sat down with ABC13 to tell us more about the history, features, and improvements coming to Memorial Park.

"In a time of great divisiveness in our society, parks couldn't be more important," said Arnold.

Arnold estimates most of the park's visitors come to enjoy running on the Seymour Lieberman trail, but says there are over 40 organized activities at Memorial Park.

"People come to exercise, but what they find is community," she said. "They find something very special here."

Visit MemorialParkConservancy.org for more information on the park, as well as general information on the park's amenities.
