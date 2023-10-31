Suspect wanted, accused of robbing taco truck at gunpoint in southwest Houston

The Houston Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a taco truck business on Beechnut Street on Oct. 1.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help looking for a man accused of robbing a taco truck at gunpoint in southwest Houston earlier this month.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened on Oct. 1, at about 11:25 a.m. at the business near the corner of Beechnut and Wilcrest.

Investigators said a man walked into the taco truck and demanded money while pointing a handgun at workers.

Police said the employees complied and gave the suspects their cash and personal belongings.

Surveillance video shows the suspect get into the front passenger seat of a light-colored Kia four-door sedan and take off. HPD said the vehicle, which was found to be stolen, was later recovered unoccupied near Burdine Street.

Officials described the suspect as a Black 20-to-25-year-old man wearing a tan hoodie and white pants.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

