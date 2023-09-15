Suspect arrested, another wanted in connection to Tabú nightclub shooting that injured 6, HPD says

Carl Green was arrested in connection to a June shooting that injured six people at Tabú Restaurant & Lounge in Houston. One man is still wanted.

On June 11, multiple people were injured after shots were fired outside the southwest Houston business before it was shut down.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested, and another is still wanted in connection to a June shooting that injured multiple people outside of a now-shut-down nightclub in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said 32-year-old Carl Douglas Green is in custody facing three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was caught on video with the alleged shooter.

Authorities said they are still looking for the primary suspect in the shooting, 32-year-old Calvin Rashad Williams, also charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Williams, also known as "Cabo," was first named as a person of interest but charged in the case in August.

The shooting

On June 11, six people were shot in the parking lot of Tabú Restaurant and Lounge on the corner of Richmond and Fountain View at about 2:20 a.m., according to police.

Five male victims, 29, 27, 27, 30, and 32, and a 28-year-old woman were shot and recovered from their injuries, according to a Sept. 15 update from HPD. Another man, 27, was also hurt from broken glass.

ABC13 previously spoke to one of the victims, Levi Harvey, who was a frequent promoter at Tabú. He was reportedly shot three times and ran from the parking lot while losing blood and becoming short of breath, trying to escape the chaos.

"It is not OK for us to just be out and be hit by gunfire that has absolutely nothing to do with us," Harvey told ABC13 in June. He said a bullet was still lodged in his spine after being shot in the leg and torso, hitting several of his organs.

According to charging documents, the shooting stemmed from an argument over money, though documents did not indicate Green discharged a weapon.

Williams, then referred to as only Cabo, confronted one of the victims about owing him money, records read. That victim said when he later left the bar, he saw Cabo and several others in the parking lot pull out guns and start shooting.

A surveillance video released by HPD in June shows Cabo and Green together. Charging documents said Green was "seen acting in concert with the shooter" but did not mention that he fired his weapon.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Surveillance video captures 2 men wanted in connection to Houston bar mass shooting, police say

The club shutdown

Since the shooting, the City of Houston filed a lawsuit against a group of people associated with the bar, shutting the facility down.

PHCG Investments, the landowners associated with the Pappas Group, were also sued as part of the case.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and individuals affected by the incident that happened on June 11th. We are grateful for the dedication of the work from the Houston Police Department on this case," they told Eyewitness News in a statement.

Houston police responded to an unrelated shooting at the same address, which was then under the name "Parma Pizza," back in February when a woman was hit in the mouth by a stray bullet. It is unclear if Tabú was under the same management at the time.

As things have unfolded since the June 11 shooting, ABC13 learned that Tabú was missing several licenses it needed to be able to legally operate, including a permit to sell alcohol with the state.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.