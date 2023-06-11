Six people were shot, and one was injured by glass after a someone fired shots into a crowd at a bar on Richmond and Fountainview, HPD says.

Several injured after shots fired into crowd during fight outside SW Houston nightclub, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after seven people were injured when gunfire erupted during a fight at a nightclub in southwest Houston, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 2:11 a.m. on Sunday in the 6000 block of Richmond Avenue.

Shots were fired into a crowd after some sort of argument or fight allegedly started inside the nightclub and made its way into the parking lot, according to Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner.

Police say six people, aged between their 20s to early 30s, were shot and sent to numerous hospitals. Authorities said one of the male victims underwent surgery in critical condition.

Initial police reports said a seventh person was stabbed, but in an update, they said the victim was injured from broken glass due to the shooting.

ABC13 was told one of the victims ran across the street to McDonald's to get help, and another went to the corner of a next-door parking lot.

Finner said off-deputy deputies were at the nightclub working other jobs at the time of the shooting and will be part of the investigation.

Police say they aren't sure how many shooters were involved, and no arrests have been made, but they are reviewing surveillance video for any leads.

According to data from ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, more than 930 assaults have been reported in the area in the past 12 months. That's higher than the four-year average for the area, including The Richmond Strip, Briargrove, Post Oak Estates, and Westhaven.

Finner says overall, crime is down in Houston, despite it being a violent weekend in the city. Houston saw seven shootings in a little more than seven hours Friday night into early yesterday.

SEE ALSO: Suspected car burglar dies after shootout in west Houston, HPD says

Finner urges the public to leave clubs before they close. Saying that a lot of the time, problems happen in parking lots.

The city held another gun buyback on Saturday in an effort to fight crime. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said more than 1,400 unwanted guns were traded in for gift cards, calling it the most successful buyback the city has held.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WATCH RELATED: Woman hit by stray bullet while sitting in car outside pizza place in southwest Houston, police say