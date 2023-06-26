Surveillance video captures 2 men wanted in connection to Houston bar mass shooting, police say

Carl Douglas Green is wanted in connection to a shooting that injured six people at Tabú Restaurant & Lounge on Richmond Ave, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a man who they believe was involved in a shooting outside of a southwest Houston nightclub earlier this month before it shut down.

On Monday, police said they're searching for Carl Douglas Green in connection to a shooting that injured six people. The 32-year-old is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being seen on video with the alleged shooter.

On June 11, six people were shot in the parking lot of Tabú Restaurant and Lounge on the corner of Richmond and Fountain View at about 2:20 a.m., according to police.

Charging documents detail what happened, saying an argument over money led to the shooting, but documents did not indicate Green discharged a weapon.

Police say the five male victims, 29, 27, 27, 30, and 32, and a 28-year-old woman are recovering from their injuries and are OK. Another man, 27, is OK after being hurt in his arm from broken glass.

Eyewitness News spoke with one of the victims after he was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Levi Harvey said he wasn't sure he was going to make it home alive that night. He was shot three times and ran from the parking lot while losing blood and becoming short of breath, trying to escape the chaos.

"That gunfire rang out for so long that I was able to hit the ground while it was going and get up. My first reaction was to find a car to jump behind in order to keep from getting hit," Harvey said. "My breath had gotten so short, at that point, I thought I was going to die."

Harvey has a bullet still lodged in his spine after being shot in the leg and his torso, hitting several of his organs.

"Things as simple as walking is a task for me. Twisting, turning, and bending are things that are hard for me to do now. I am just grateful to be alive," he said.

A man who goes by "Cabo" is now named a person of interest by the Houston Police Department. Charging documents say Cabo confronted one of the victims about owing him money.

That victim said when he later left the bar, he saw Cabo and several others in the parking lot pull out guns and start shooting.

A surveillance video released by HPD on Monday shows Cabo and Carl Douglas Green together.

Charging documents said Green was "seen acting in concert with the shooter" but did not mention that he fired his weapon.

Police are looking for a total of four suspects, including Cabo and Green. Authorities need help identifying Cabo, and they are actively looking for Green.

Since the shooting, the City of Houston filed a lawsuit against a group of people associated with the bar, shutting the facility down. According to the lawsuit, one person was killed in the shooting. However, investigators with the Houston Police Department were unaware of the death. The case is still under investigation.

The landowners, who are a part of the Pappas Group, are also being sued as part of the case.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and individuals affected by the incident that happened on June 11th. We are grateful for the dedication of the work from the Houston Police Department on this case," they told Eyewitness News in a statement.

Houston police responded to an unrelated shooting at the same address, which was then under the name "Parma Pizza," back in February when a woman was hit in the mouth by a stray bullet. It is unclear if Tabú was under the same management at the time.

As things have unfolded since the June 11 shooting, Eyewitness News has learned that Tabú was missing several licenses it needed to be able to legally operate, including a permit to sell alcohol with the state.

ABC13 is investigating how Tabú was able to operate without the proper licenses.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

