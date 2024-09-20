Woman dies after being hit in front of her kids by unit transporting suspect in NW Houston: HPD

A woman has died after being run over by an HPD cruiser on Antoine Dr. late Thursday evening, according to officials.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been pronounced dead after being hit by a Houston Police Department cruiser as she was exiting the bus along with her three children on Thursday evening in northwest Houston, according to officials.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. on Antoine Drive near Golden Forest.

Officials said a marked HPD unit with two officers was traveling southbound on Anotoine to transport a narcotics suspect who had been detained earlier in the evening.

At the same time, the woman and her children, an 18-year-old boy and two young girls, were getting off a METRO bus and trying to cross when the woman apparently dropped her METRO Bus Q card in the street.

Officials said as she bent down to pick it up, the HPD cruiser struck her.

HPD reiterated that the 41-year-old woman was not in the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Her children were not injured.

HPD said Houston Fire Department paramedics rushed her to the hospital in serious condition, where she underwent surgery. In an update on Friday morning, HPD confirmed the woman had died.

According to a witness, the impact of the crash could be heard from afar, and a large crowd gathered at the scene shortly after.

Witnesses also noted that the scene was very emotional as several people gathered. The victim's children could be heard saying, "She's on the ground" and "Please God."

Officials said the crash will remain under investigation.