Tabú shooting fallout: Houston nightlife spot shutting down after city files suit

Tabú Restaurant and Lounge, a southwest Houston nightclub where six people were shot, is shutting down following a lawsuit and hearing with the city.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The party's over at Tabú Restaurant and Lounge on Houston's southwest side.

The city filed a lawsuit to have it shut down after six people were shot in the parking lot early Sunday morning.

At a court hearing Friday, the owners of the property on Richmond and Fountain View, PHCG Investments, said they will no longer allow the club to operate there.

According to the court paperwork, The Luxury Financial Group LLC and J &R Weber Investments LLC are identified as Tabú's operators, with the latter additionally labeled as an owner.

The lawsuit claims there has been a series of violent incidents at the club and that the building is not up to code.

According to the lawsuit, one person was killed in that shooting last weekend. However, investigators with the Houston Police Department were unaware of the death. The case is still under investigation.

Because of the violence, Mayor Sylvester Turner is now floating the idea of requiring all bars and clubs in the city to require customers be wanded down with a metal detector.