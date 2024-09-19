HPD looking to speak to brother-in-law of man fatally shot to death during fight in Greenspoint

Police have named 41-year-old Jerrell Butler as a person of interest in the alleged shooting that killed his brother-in-law and injured his sister.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a man was fatally shot, authorities have named his brother-in-law as a person of interest in the shooting in Greenspoint.

Police said they are looking to speak with 41-year-old Jerrell Butler about the incident that happened on the 400 block of Greens Road.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim was in the process of moving out, as he and his estranged wife are going through a divorce, when a fight ensued. Both men took out guns, and the 37-year-old victim was fatally shot.

Three children were also inside the home at the time, but police said they were OK.

Authorities said the victim's estranged wife was also shot in the incident. She has since been taken to the hospital, where she is stable.

Police said Butler fled the scene after the shooting, and it's possible he was with a female companion in a red or maroon vehicle.

Detectives said they are looking to speak with Butler about his involvement in the shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

