SW Houston power outage after alleged car theft suspect crashes into utility pole during chase, HPD

A potentially stolen vehicle was involved in a chase that crashed out and took down power lines in southwest Houston, according to police.

A potentially stolen vehicle was involved in a chase that crashed out and took down power lines in southwest Houston, according to police.

A potentially stolen vehicle was involved in a chase that crashed out and took down power lines in southwest Houston, according to police.

A potentially stolen vehicle was involved in a chase that crashed out and took down power lines in southwest Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to restore electricity to a southwest Houston neighborhood after a man fleeing police crashed into a power pole Saturday afternoon.

Police began pursuing the man at 12:04 p.m. They say the black Chevrolet Silverado he was driving may have been stolen.

The chase reached speeds of 70 miles per hour, according to police radio transmissions, before the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles and a power pole at 12:06 p.m. on Renwick Renwick Drive near Gulfton Street.

The truck first hit one car before crashing into the power pole across the street. It then hit a car parked at an apartment complex, pushing the car into the SUV parked next to it.

Abdul Khafid said he was about to back out of the parking lot when the truck came flying behind him.

"I heard the impact of the pole that he knocked down, so I looked to my right and I froze and then I see him coming behind me," Khafid said.

The truck finally came to a stop feet away, narrowly missing an SUV. One of its tires had been shredded and another had become lodged in the first vehicle it hit.

Police arrived within seconds, Khafid said.

"The guys pulled their guns out and they were telling him to stop moving because it looked like they were getting ready to get busy with him," he said.

Video Khafid shot shows a man being wheeled out on a gurney after being pulled from the truck. The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken leg, authorities said.

It is currently unclear if anyone else was hurt.

In a statement released just before 6 p.m., CenterPoint Energy announced that homes in the area are expected to be without power for five to eight more hours.

As of 8:45 p.m., 23 customers remained without power.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.