Chase suspects shot at by officer after trying to run over him in stolen Mustang at park, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three suspects were shot at by an officer after they tried to run over him, before leading police on a chase overnight in northeast Houston, authorities said.

Officials responded first to a call for aggravated robbery at Dixie Drive and Mykawa Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when three men, believed to be 18, 19, and 20 years old, stole another man's Ford Mustang, HPD Assistant Chief Luis Menendez told ABC13.

Police alerted other officers throughout the city, and not long after, they saw the car parked at Cliff Tuttle Park, located at 6200 Lyons and Kress Street.

Officers told the suspects to step out of the vehicle, but instead the suspects drove toward them, Menendez said, adding that's when one of the officers shot at them, hitting the car several times.

The suspects led police on a chase until they hit a curb in the 7500 block of Force Street.

The men bailed out of the car, but were quickly placed in custody, police said.

No one was hurt.

The officer who fired the shots has been patrolling for about a year.

Police said they found a stolen gun inside the vehicle as well as an AR-15 style rifle that was thrown out of the car during the chase.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, X and Instagram.