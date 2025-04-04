Houston police arrest man wanted for felonies while pursuing different suspect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in jail following a chase that began as a case of mistaken identity, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Capt. Ryan Watson told ABC13 officers were surveilling who they believed to be a man wanted for an out-of-state robbery at the Garden Oaks Village Apartments off of North Shepherd on Thursday.

Officers tailed the man and his female passenger as they left the complex, eventually pulling the pair over for failing to signal.

Watson said officers soon identified the man as someone different than the suspect they initially set their sites on.

"The two look very similar," he explained.

However, Watson said officers discovered the second man had several felony warrants.

"Prohibited weapons, which are typically short barrel weapons, machine guns, Glock switches, that sort of thing, and then aggravated assault and deadly weapon and an aggravated robbery warrant. So, this is a person that had a lot of heavy-duty warrants," Watson said.

Watson said officers chased the man and his passenger about a half mile through a residential area where they lost control of their rental vehicle, hitting a ditch, flying through a fence, and knocking out water and electricity for a row of townhomes.

"I thought, 'I'll finally have something to put on Facebook,'" resident Hurt Porter III said.

CenterPoint Energy was brought in to deactivate power before first responders were able to clear the scene.

"Electricity and water typically don't mix," Watson explained.

