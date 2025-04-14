NFL draft hopeful Kyren Lacy reportedly died by suicide during Spring police chase

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy reportedly died by suicide at the end of a chase in Spring Saturday night.

Monday, the NFL draft hopeful was set to appear before a Grand Jury. He was accused of killing a 78-year-old veteran in a car crash and fleeing the scene in December 2024, according to ABC Baton Rouge.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the Precinct 4 Constable's Office was called to an address along FM 1960 in Humble at approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, where Lacy had reportedly shot into the ground during an argument with a family member.

A deputy constable, reportedly found Lacy driving about half an hour later and tried unsuccessfully to stop him. According to HCSO, a several-mile chase ensued. The chase ended along Aldine Westfield Road when Lacy reportedly shot himself and crashed.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating the crash. In a statement, HCSO wrote, "A review of the Pct. 4 unit's body camera and in-car dash-mounted video did not indicate any shots were fired after the pursuit ended."

ABC13 is working to confirm no shots were fired before the end of the pursuit.

Kyren's father, Kenny Lacy, put out a statement on Facebook encouraging parents to check on their children's mental health.

Several athletes also put out statements echoing Kenny Lacy's message.

