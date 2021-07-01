Child molested in public bathroom and threatened at knifepoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police along with Crime Stoppers of Houston are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a child in a bathroom on the northwest side.According to investigators, the incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the 18300 block of Tomball Parkway. Houston police confirmed the attack happened at the iT'Z Family Food & Fun.During the incident, the man forced the child into a restroom and sexually assaulted them.Before taking off, police said the man threatened the victim with a knife and told the child not to tell anyone about the incident or he would kill their family.Police released the following of sketch of the suspect, though no additional description details were immediately released.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.Any tips can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit them online atYou can also use the Crime Stoppers mobile app.