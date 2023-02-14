Baby and 6-year-old boy OK after suspect leaves them on side of the road during car theft, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler and a baby are safe after Houston police say the children witnessed a suspect force the driver out of their car and drive away with them still in the back seat.

Houston police just released a photo of the suspect wanted for an aggravated kidnapping and auto theft back on Jan. 30.

A male suspect stole a 26-year-old woman's vehicle in the 10400 block of South Post Oak Road at about 3:05 p.m., police said.

The suspect drove off with the baby and 6-year-old boy still in the back seat, but police say he left the children on the side of the road several blocks down.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.