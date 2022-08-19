Wife found alive and safe after man fatally shot by deputies claimed he killed her, Pct. 4 says

Constable Mark Herman is urging people to avoid the North Freeway at North Vista Drive as an investigation is underway into the deadly shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of a man shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies on Thursday has been found alive and safe, officials said.

The suspect previously called 911 and told them he had shot and killed her at a Frontier Inn Extended Stay, according to Pct. 4. He also said he was armed with a knife and gun.

Deputies were called about a weapons disturbance at the motel located at 16510 North Freeway near North Vista Drive at about 9 a.m.

The video above is from a previous report.

When deputies arrived, they said the man opened the door but then quickly closed it again. When deputies retreated, the man pointed a gun at them, investigators said.

That's what led two deputies to fire their weapons, killing the man.

It is unknown how many shots were fired or where the man was hit. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Officials believe the man had been living at the Extended Stay.

Investigators searched several of the rooms at the motel and found no evidence of a murder, Pct. 4 said. The man's wife was later found safe and alive at another location.

The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit, the Harris County District Attorney's Office Civil Right Division, and the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Internal Affairs Unit.