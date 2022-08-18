Suspect shot to death by Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies after man pointed weapon at them, constable says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot to death Thursday by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies after the man pointed a weapon at officials, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Deputies were called about a weapons disturbance to the 16500 block of North Freeway at North Vista Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Constable Herman asked residents to avoid the area as North Vista Drive has been shut down for investigation.

No officers were reported injured in the incident.

