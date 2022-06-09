deputy-involved shooting

Deputy fires shot at suspect who allegedly had gun in his lap after short chase in Cloverleaf area

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy shot at a man accused of reaching for a weapon early Thursday morning in east Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a suspicious person at 14399 Lantern Lane shortly before 5 a.m., HCSO said in a tweet.



According to Sgt. Sidney Miller, the deputy was driving eastbound on Woodforest Boulevard, responding to an unrelated call, when a white vehicle swerved in front of him.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights and tried to stop the suspect, which sparked a short chase.

Officials said the suspect eventually stopped in the driveway of his mother's house on Black Rock Road near Double Pine Drive in the Cloverleaf area.

Miller said as the deputy approached the suspect's vehicle, he ordered him to show his hands. That's when the deputy saw what he identified as a weapon in the suspect's lap.

Deputies believe the suspect reached for the gun, but said it is still early in the investigation.

The deputy fired one round at the suspect, HCSO said. The suspect was not hit and was taken into custody without incident.

Miller said when the suspect was taken into custody, deputies smelled alcohol on his breath. It is believed he may have been intoxicated.

They described the suspect only as a white male. His age was unknown.

Investigators said they found a gun in his car with an extended magazine that can hold more bullets than normal.

No injuries were reported.

