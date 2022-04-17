man killed

Suspect in man's murder in N. Harris County dies by suicide after chase in Alabama, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused in the shooting death of a 27-year-old in north Harris County died by suicide after a police chase in Alabama, authorities said.

On Friday, at about 8:30 a.m., a witness saw a 27-year-old man being pulled out of a dark-colored Dodge Challenger and left in front of the Cambria Cove Apartments at 16350 Ella Boulevard, according to HCSO Lt. Paul Bruce.

The witness flagged down a Spring ISD police officer to report the incident after the driver, identified as Francisco Gonzalez, sped off, authorities said.



The officer found the victim, 27-year-old Saymo Pieternelle, died from a gunshot wound to the face and contacted the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Gonzalez, who authorities believe was a friend of Pieternelle.

On Saturday, Gonzalez was spotted by the Trussville Alabama Police Department, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



Trussville Alabama police attempted to stop his car, but were led on a short pursuit. During which time Gonzalez is believed to have shot himself, authorities said.

The murder investigation for Pieternelle will continue in an attempt to identify any other suspects or determine a possible motive for the killing.

At this time, no other suspects have been identified. The Trussville Alabama Police Department is investigating the death of Gonzalez.



SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Man found fatally shot outside north Harris County apartments
More TOP STORIES News