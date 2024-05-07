Conroe's Forest Hills neighborhood bands together after flood

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of volunteers from Conroe's Forest Hills neighborhood has been providing resources to survivors of last week's flood.

They've handed out food, water, and supplies to neighbors since Sunday afternoon. The group has also provided manpower to people ripping walls and floors out of their flooded homes.

A spokesman from the group said 57 of the 220 homes in Forest Hills were damaged by the water.

James Hill lives in one of those homes.

"The water line got up to here," Hill said, showing off a damaged dresser. "That's about three feet of water."

Hill and his family were able to leave their home on Thursday evening, but the Blanks family didn't fare as well in a different part of the neighborhood.

"We couldn't go nowhere," Kelvin Blanks said.

Kelvin, his wife Gina, their 7-year-old son with autism, and their 1-month-old son were all forced to live in the upstairs portion of their home until the water receded.

They described the entire situation as hard - including the clean-up process.

"I wouldn't want to put this on my worst enemy," Gina Blanks said.

ABC13 asked the Blanks if they were considering moving following this experience, but both said the good people in the neighborhood make them hesitant to go elsewhere.

"We love the community," she said. "We feel safe."

The neighborhood group assisting with relief efforts in Forest Hills is currently working out of the old fire station on Brook Hollow Drive. They said their biggest need at the moment is manpower.

ABC13 also had the chance to speak to Connie Wilson while in that neighborhood on Tuesday.

The vehicle Wilson was driving early on Friday morning was swept away by flood waters and was submerged by the time Eyewitness News first visited the neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

A woman told ABC13 the experience of being trapped in a car during a flood has reshaped her view on life.

Wilson told ABC13 she was rescued after climbing through the sunroof and calling 911.

"I was a little scared at the time," Wilson said.

