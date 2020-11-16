silver alert

Silver Alert issued for 62-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Kingwood area

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help locating a 62-year-old woman with dementia last seen Saturday.

Houston police say Susan Turchi was last seen leaving the 2200 block of Rolling Meadows Dr. in a green 2008 Mercury Mariner with Texas license plate number GWM1417.

According to police, Turchi suffers from dementia.



She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and carrying a green and tan crossbody purse.

Turchi is described as a white woman with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5'2" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Turchi's whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
