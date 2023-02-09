Memorial Park land bridge and prairie grand opening tops weekend events

The Memorial Park will play host to a free picnic this weekend, and yes, that includes plenty of free food!

HOUSTON, Texas -- This Super Bowl weekend offers plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy the city and region before the big game, starting with Mardi Gras! Galveston and a grand opening of the long-awaited land bridge and prairie at Memorial Park.

Outdoor fun aside, look for art openings, compelling stage productions, and a starry-eyed, '90s romantic classic film. Foodie fun and a cheesy bash to toast the Super Bowl add the the gridiron glory. (Planning a big game throwdown? Check out these restaurants for catering and get wine tips from our Wine Guy, Chris Shepherd.)

Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Memorial Park Kinder Land Bridge & Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie Grand Opening Celebration

Memorial Park Conservancy invites Houstonians for a free event celebrating the official grand opening of Memorial Park's transformational Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie. This event welcomes the community to experience this new,100-acre space. The family-friendly extravaganza will feature picnic baskets full of free provisions provided by H-E-B, as well as additional food and drink for purchase; live music; body art and face painting; self-guided tours of the Land Bridge and Prairie project, and more. 10 a.m.

Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic

When magician extraordinaire Justin visits Sesame Street to put on a magic show for the whole neighborhood, Elmo wants to be a part of the big event. But there's one problem ... Elmo can't do magic. That's when Elmo teams up with Abby and Justin, embarking on an amazing journey where Elmo will discover the "power of yet" - the lesson that one must persevere no matter what stands between them and their dream. 10 a.m., 1:30 & 5 p.m. (10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday).

Eureka Heights Queso Bowl

Somebody pull out the Lactaid - it's queso season once again at Eureka Heights! For its third year, the craft-beer playhouse has gathered teams from around the neighborhood to see who can make the best queso. (Team registration is now closed, BTW.) For those who just want to get their queso on, it's free to attend. All you have to do is show up. You will be the trusty judges and the decider of the Queso Bowl Champion. 2 p.m.

