2 injured in drive-by shooting outside a party in southeast Houston, police says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman were injured in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston overnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday at a house party in the 1200 block of Vera Lou Street.

Houston police said unknown suspects in a vehicle fired their guns toward a crowd at the party then fled the scene.

Officers said they noticed a suspicious vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop. The pursuit ultimately ended in a crash in which two men were taken into custody.

Authorities did not release the names of the victims but said they're 18 years old and 21 years old. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police are working to confirm if the suspects arrested during the chase are tied to the house party shooting.

Additionally, detectives are gathering surveillance video in the location of the incident as the investigation is ongoing.

This pursuit is one of the first HPD pursuits since Chief Troy Finner announced their new pursuit policy on Sept. 14.

