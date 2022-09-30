Man accused of murdering coworker and his family back in 2014 set to face judge

After eight years, Feng Lu has been arrested and will go before a judge Friday. He had just arrived back in the U.S. earlier this month on a flight from China when he was taken into custody.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been an eight-year wait for answers and an arrest in the murder case of a Cypress family of four. But, on Friday morning, a 58-year-old suspect is set to go before a judge.

Feng Lu is now in the custody of the Harris County Sheriff's Office after being tracked down in California.

Lu had just arrived back in the United States earlier this month on a flight from China when he was arrested. He is accused of shooting and killing a father, mother, and their two sons, who were 7 and 9 years old.

The alleged murder happened in January of 2014 in a Cypress neighborhood.

According to details from charging documents, Lu had worked with the father, Maoye Sun. Documents reveal that during an interview with investigators, Lu told police he asked Sun for a recommendation for a promotion.

Lu said that Sun did not provide the recommendation, so he called him to ask why he didn't give it. Sun reportedly told Lu he did recommend him, the documents state.

When Lu returned to work the next day, he told police he felt he was being "treated differently" by his coworkers. He said he thought Sun said something derogatory about him to his coworkers after their phone call, and that's why he wasn't selected for the promotion.

According to court documents, Lu bought a gun on Jan. 23, 2014. Investigators believe he used that same gun to kill the Sun family two days later.

ABC13 learned that a purse at the murder scene was key in helping investigators link Lu to the killings.

Investigators said new DNA technology was used to re-process that purse, which connected the suspect to the scene.

Friends of the Sun family said it's been a long, agonizing wait for an arrest, but they're glad it happened.

