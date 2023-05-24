These fruits and vegetables can help you stay hydrated and protected against skin cancer

Did you know that certain foods can protect you against skin cancer? It's one of the things to keep in mind as you plan your big summer and the meals to go along with it.

It's not just drinks that can keep you hydrated.

Some fruits and vegetables can be a consistent source of water, like zucchinis, watermelons, and cucumbers!

Did you know cucumbers are almost 95% water? And they're really easy to pack in your beach basket.

Summer should be open season on tomatoes.

They're full of lycopene, the compound that makes them red, but also one that contains nutrients that can help protect your skin from sunburn.

Studies show that people who ate a high concentration of tomatoes over 10-12 weeks experienced almost 50% less reddening when exposed to UV light.

Try mixing those two ingredients together in a fabulous, under-utilized summer dish: gazpacho!

It's quick and easy to make, served cold and refreshing, and contains Vitamin C and potassium. Or give nutty cucumber soup a go.

Here's Jonathan Bruce's mother's recipe she makes regularly in the summer months in sweltering south Mississippi.

NUTTY CUCUMBER SOUP AL FRESCA

3 cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped

3 cups chicken broth

3 cups light sour cream

3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

2 teaspoons garlic powder or 3 teaspoons minced garlic

Blend cucumbers and 1 1/2 cups chicken broth in blender. Transfer mixture to medium bowl. Stir in remaining 1 1/2 cups chicken broth, sour cream, vinegar and garlic powder. Chill several hours.

Just before serving, add:

2 tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup minced green onions

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Top each serving with toasted slivered almonds.

Serve cold and enjoy! Follow abc13.com all week to get prepared for the Houston summer heat.

