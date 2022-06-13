free food

HISD offering free meals to children this summer until July at most schools

HISD kicking off its Summer Meal Program for children under 18

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District kicked off its Summer Meal Program on Monday and will run it until July 7 at most campuses, with some schools extending the program until later in July.

HISD is offering free breakfast and lunch to children ages 1 to 18, who do not need to be enrolled in summer school to participate in the program.

No paperwork, registration, or proof of income is required, according to HISD. Adults may purchase breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4.25.

The district said specific serving times vary by campus, but meals will be served at most campuses Mondays through Thursdays. Parents are encouraged to call the school or Nutrition Services to confirm serving times.

All HISD meals are said to be nutritionally balanced to ensure children receive the vitamins and nutrients needed to maintain a healthy diet. Last summer, HISD Nutrition Services served more than 2.1 million meals to Houston-area children.

If you have questions about the Free Summer Meals Program, you can contact HISD's Nutrition Services Department at 713-491-5944. A list of all participating schools can be found here.
