Katy ISD relaunches summer meals program that gives free breakfast and lunch to kids

KATY, Texas -- Katy ISD announced that it will offer free breakfasts and lunches at select locations from May 30 through Aug. 3 as part of its summer meals program.
"Summer meals will consist of a hot breakfast and/or lunch, which will be served in the school cafeteria area," said Donna Pittenger, nutrition and food service executive director, in a news release. "Any child under the age of 18 can obtain a free meal. They do not need to be a Katy ISD student. All meals must be eaten on the campus, and parents are welcome to purchase a meal to enjoy with their children."
Children and teens 18 years old and younger must be present at one of the selected sites to receive a meal with no identification required. Meals will be provided at the following locations:
Breakfast 7:30-8:20 a.m. and lunch 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Opportunity Awareness Center, May 30-Aug. 3 (Closed the week of July 4)
- Memorial Parkway Elementary School, June 5-29
- Rhoads Elementary School, June 5-29
- King Elementary School, June 5-29
Only lunch 9:30-11 a.m.
- Morton Ranch High School Ninth Grade Center, June 5-July 21 (Closed July 4 and 17)
- Paetow High School, June 5-July 21 (Closed the week of July 4 and July 17-18)
- Mayde Creek High School Ninth Grade Center, June 5-July 27 (Closed the week of July 4 and July 17-18)
