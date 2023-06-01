Katy ISD relaunches summer meals program that gives free breakfast and lunch to kids

Heads up, parents! Your child doesn't even need to be enrolled in Katy ISD to receive free breakfasts and lunches this summer. Here's where you can go to participate.

KATY, Texas -- Katy ISD announced that it will offer free breakfasts and lunches at select locations from May 30 through Aug. 3 as part of its summer meals program.

"Summer meals will consist of a hot breakfast and/or lunch, which will be served in the school cafeteria area," said Donna Pittenger, nutrition and food service executive director, in a news release. "Any child under the age of 18 can obtain a free meal. They do not need to be a Katy ISD student. All meals must be eaten on the campus, and parents are welcome to purchase a meal to enjoy with their children."

Children and teens 18 years old and younger must be present at one of the selected sites to receive a meal with no identification required. Meals will be provided at the following locations:

Breakfast 7:30-8:20 a.m. and lunch 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Opportunity Awareness Center, May 30-Aug. 3 (Closed the week of July 4)

Memorial Parkway Elementary School, June 5-29

Rhoads Elementary School, June 5-29

King Elementary School, June 5-29

Only lunch 9:30-11 a.m.

Morton Ranch High School Ninth Grade Center, June 5-July 21 (Closed July 4 and 17)

Paetow High School, June 5-July 21 (Closed the week of July 4 and July 17-18)

Mayde Creek High School Ninth Grade Center, June 5-July 27 (Closed the week of July 4 and July 17-18)

This article comes from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.