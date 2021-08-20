HOUSTON, Texas -- Creative churros are coming to Rice Village. The Loop Handcrafted Churros will open in the Hanover Rice Village on Saturday, August 28.
Founded in 2016 by siblings Minh and Loan Ngyuen, The Loop has grown to four locations in Southern California thanks to colorful creations that have amassed an impressive 247,000 Instagram followers. Houston will be its first out-of-state expansion.
"Houston is a foodie city through and through," co-founder Loan Nguyen said in a statement. "We wanted to be part of that. From barbecue to authentic Vietnamese pho, all the way to creative concepts serving stuffed turkey legs, there's no lack of diversity in Houston's foodie scene. And, for that reason, we knew that something unique and diverse like The Loop Handcrafted Churros would be appreciated by the entire Houston community."
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
The Loop: Handcrafted Churros expands to Houston for 1st non-California location
DESSERTS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News