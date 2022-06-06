Magnolia ISD to serve up free meals this summer until mid-July

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- Magnolia ISD is providing students with healthy meals this summer until July 21 at most campuses Mondays to Fridays through the federal Summer Food Service Program.
A May 20 news release states MISD will provide meals at no expense to children age 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.
According to the MISD announcement, breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. at Magnolia Intermediate, Bear Branch Junior High and Magnolia Junior High schools. All other locations will serve breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. with the exception of the DAEP campus, which is 6:30-9 a.m.
Lunch will only be served at Magnolia High, DAEP, Magnolia West, Williams Elementary and Magnolia Elementary schools, according to the MISD announcement. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. -1 p.m. at Williams Elementary, Magnolia West and DAEP. Magnolia Elementary will serve lunch from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and Magnolia High will serve lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Meals will be served in the school cafeteria of each campus. To receive a meal, children must be present and consume their meal inside the school, as to-go and curbside options will not be offered.
Families can also visit Summer Meal Site Map for an interactive map to find summer meals.
Locations:
Magnolia Elementary School: May 25-Aug. 10
Williams Elementary School: June 6-16, July 11- 21
Magnolia Parkway: June 6-16, July 11- 21 (Monday-Thursday)
Magnolia Intermediate School: June 6-16, July 11-21
Bear Branch Intermediate School: June 6-16, July 11-21
DAEP: May 25-Aug. 10
Magnolia West: June 6-24, July 11-21
Bear Branch Junior High School: June 6-16, July 11-21
Magnolia Junior High School: June 6-16, July 11-21
Magnolia High School: June 6-24, July 11-21
