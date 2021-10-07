west nile virus

West Nile virus found in Sugar Land mosquitoes, city says

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land officials confirmed a case of West Nile virus has been found in a city's mosquito trap earlier this week.

The mosquitos were caught through the course of the week on University Boulevard in the Telfair subdivision.

According to city officials, experts will begin spraying areas in the city twice a week. Crews will continue trapping and testing for the virus in collaboration with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Sugar Land's medical director and health authority Dr. Joe Anzaldua is urging residents to use insect repellent whenever they're outside.

"Residents should use insect repellent whenever they are outdoors and avoid going outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active," said Anzaldua.

There are no medications or vaccines to treat or prevent a West Nile virus infection. The city said symptoms of the virus may include a stiff neck, vision problems, body tremors, mental confusion, memory loss and seizures. Officials said symptoms of the milder form of the illness, known as the West Nile fever, may include fever, headache, muscle and bone aches, nausea and drowsiness.

The city said up to 80% of people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms and will recover on their own.

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services recommends practicing the "Four Ds:"

  • Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus
  • Dress in long sleeves and long pants when you are outside
  • Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active
  • Drain standing water where mosquitoes breed. Common breeding sites include old tires, flower pots and clogged rain gutters.
